Museum in Eastern Romania city hosts 12D cinema

A 12D cinema hall opened on Wednesday, July 19, at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Galati, in Eastern Romania. It is the only such cinema hall opened in a local museum.

The cinema hall has nine seats that move depending on the images on the screen, reports local News.ro.

Besides the usual 3D effects, the 12D experience also comes with other effects such as vibration, fog, smoke, fire, thunder, snow, smell, or water.

The visitors can choose from 100 short films of 5-10 minutes, which focus on different themes. The cinema is opened Wednesday to Friday between 10:00 and 18:00, and Saturday to Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00. One ticket costs RON 10.

The Museum of Natural Sciences is also hosting a temporary exhibition starting July 19, called Pe urmele dinozaurilor/In the footsteps of dinosaurs. The event, which will end on September 17, is organized with the support of Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur park in Romania.

(photo source: Cinema 12D Galati on Facebook)