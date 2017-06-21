Multinationals can transfer staff to Romania for a longer period

Employees of multinational companies, who keep their employment contracts in their country of origin, can now work in Romania for up to 3 years, unlike in recent years, when legislation limited the period to one year, according to an analysis by an EY Romania manager, Geanina Ciorata.

In September 2016, Romania adopted a European directive on intra-group transfers. It is one of the eight countries that have adopted this directive so far.

The bill was implemented in March this year. It refers to citizens who come from countries outside the EU, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation. This means that multinationals that send to Romania employees from these countries are not obliged to hire them anymore at a Romanian company after one year. This simplifies the procedures for the companies and the employees.

The first work permits for these foreigners were released by the Romanian Immigration Office under the new law in April 2017.

