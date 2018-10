National and local television in Romania will be obliged to add subtitles to Romanian-language movies and TV series to support hearing-impaired people, the Senate decided on Monday, October 8.

The project was supported by senators from all political parties, according to local Hotnews.ro.

The Chamber of Deputies voted this bill in June so the only thing needed before it comes into force is president Klaus Iohannis’ signature on it.

[email protected]