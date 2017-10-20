Bucharest’s Delta hosts mountain bike competition in November

The Vacaresti Natural Park Association and Bikexpert Racing Team will organize a mountain bike competition in Vacaresti Nature Park, a protected area in the Romanian capital also known as Bucharest’s Delta, on November 4.

The competition is addressed to both children and adults. The participants will follow a 7-km long route that will mainly include off-road areas as well as asphalt sections.

Cycling is allowed in the Vacaresti Nature Park, according to the regulation approved by the Ministry of Environment in August 2016. According to the association managing the protected area, the event is being organized in November because this month is part of the hibernation period. Thus, the cyclists will not disturb the animal species living there.

The start/finish area will be set up on Splaiul Unirii boulevard, near the Asmita Gardens residential area, on the road connecting Mihai Bravu road to Vitan-Barzesti road. The competition’s prizes amount to over RON 10,000 (some EUR 2,100).

More details here (in Romanian).

Irina Marica, [email protected]