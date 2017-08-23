Project: Mothers of three could retire earlier in Romania

Mothers of at least three kids will be able to retire six years earlier, according to the new pension law, said yesterday the labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

Several women told her that they’ve thought about giving birth to more children to benefit from this measure, Vasilescu added, reports local News.ro.

The minister said that these measures will be “widely” discussed with retirees’ organizations, as well as other categories interested in the law.

The Ministry has finished drafting several versions of the pension law, which will be presented to the governing coalition. The pension law could be adopted in December, Vasilescu said.

The standard retirement age in Romania is 65 for men and 63 for women, while the minimum contribution period is 15 years.

