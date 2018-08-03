New Romanian productions screened at Divan film festival

A fragment of Moromeţii 2, the new adaption of the classic Romanian novel of the same name, will be screened at the Divan Film Festival (DFF), taking place between August 24 and September 1 in Craiova and Port Cultural Cetate, in southern Romania.

It is the ninth edition of the event, focused on Balkan cinema and food.

Moromeții 2, the film adaptation of Marin Preda’s novel Moromeții, is directed by Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Moromeții film 30 years ago.

Another Romanian film that will be screened is Dragoste 1: Câine (Love 1: Dog), directed by Florin Şerban. The director’s previous films are Eu când vreau să fluier, fluier (If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle) and Box.

The first Romanian films for children made after 1989, Străjerii (The Guards) by Liviu Mărghidan, is also included in the program. More here.

Throughout the duration of the festival camping is free in Port Cultural Cetate. Registrations can be made with a Facebook message to the festival’s page.

(Photo: Morometii making of by Vlad Cioplea)

