Filming for Romanian movie Morometii 2 brings traffic restrictions in Bucharest

The traffic on several streets in downtown Bucharest will be restricted this month for the filming of several scenes of Morometii 2, a film adaptation of Romanian writer Marin Preda’s novel Morometii.

Morometii 2 is directed by Romanian Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Morometii film 30 years ago. The movie will be based on the second volume of the novel Morometii, on Marin Preda’s 1977 partly-autobiographical novel Viata ca o prada, and on other works of the Romanian writer.

On Wednesday, October 18, the film crew will shoot some scenes on Sfanta Ecaterina street, near Unirii Square, until 16:00. Thus, the road and pedestrian traffic in the area will be restricted, according to a press release from the Police, cited by local Mediafax.

Then, other scenes of the movie will be shot on Sunday on Strada Doamnei street, at the intersection with Ion Ghica street. The shooting will take place between 16:00 and 21:00, also causing traffic restrictions in the area.

The Police also announced traffic restrictions for October 28, on Calea Victoriei between C.A. Rosetti and Dem I. Dobrescu streets, near the National Museum of Art and the Central University Library. The restrictions will be in place from 09:00 to 14:00.

Between 14:00 and 20:00, road traffic will be restricted on Boteanu street and the traffic lanes from Magheru Boulevard to Calea Victoriei, on Dem I. Dobrescu street. A similar situation will also be in the area the next day, on October 29, between 10:00 and 19:00.

The shooting for Morometii 2 began in September. So far, the film crew shot the movie in the same village and the same house where the first film was shot during the summer of 1985, namely Talpa in Teleorman county. The village is located 45 kilometers away from Alexandria and only a few kilometers away from Siliştea-Gumești, the village where author Marin Preda was born.

Morometii 2 is set to premier in local cinemas on November 9, 2018. It is distributed by Transilvania Film. The cast includes Horatiu Malaele (opening picture), who will play Ilie Moromete, Dana Dogaru (Catrina Moromete), and Iosif Pastina (Niculae).

Irina Marica, [email protected]