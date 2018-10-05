Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2 hits the screens in November

Moromeții 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year, will have its national premiere on November 5, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Then, the movie will be officially launched in cinemas across the country on November 16.

Tickets for the November 5 premiere can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro.

Moromeții 2 is an adaptation of Marin Preda’s novel Moromeții (The Moromete Family), a classic of Romanian literature. Its director is Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Moromeții film 30 years ago. The image is signed by Vivi Drăgan Vasile, one of the most appreciated directors of photography in Romania.

The black-and-white film Moromeții 2 follows the story of the Moromete family after the Second World War, as Communism is settling in the country. The two main characters, Ilie Moromete and his son Niculae, have opposing views of the political and social changes and are always in conflict because of this.

The cast includes Horațiu Mălăele (as Ilie Moromete) and Dana Dogaru (Catrina Moromete), alongside Iosif Paștina (Niculae Moromete), aflat la debutul într-un rol principal în cinema. Alături de ei apar Răzvan Vasilescu (Cocoșilă), Gheorghe Visu (Matei Dimir), Oana Pellea (Fica), Andi Vasluianu (Vasile al Moașei), Florin Zamfirescu (Țugurlan), and George Mihăiță (Aristide).

The shooting for Morometii 2 began in September 2017. Most of the scenes were shot in the same village and the same house where the first film was shot during the summer of 1985, namely Talpa in Teleorman county. The village is located 45 kilometers away from Alexandria and only a few kilometers away from Siliştea-Gumești, the village where author Marin Preda was born.

At the end of the gala screening at Sala Palatului on November 5, the director, actors and other members of the team behind Morometii 2 will share the experiences behind the scenes with the audience and will give autographs.

Irina Marica, [email protected]