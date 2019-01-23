Island in Bucharest to be turned into the biggest artificial beach in Romania

The City Hall of Bucharest’s District 6 plans to completely transform Morii Lake, one of the biggest lakes in the capital, the project targeting both the island and the promenade area, which is currently in a very bad shape.

The authorities plan to turn the island into the biggest artificial beach in Romania, with an investment of RON 11 million (some EUR 2.3 million), local Digi24 reported. The island covers nearly 33,000 sqm and, following the transformation planned by the City Hall, will also host sports areas and restaurants.

The project also includes the modernization of the promenade surrounding Morii Lake. The promenade will have a length of 2 km and a width of 6.5 m, according to Digi24.

The entire project is to cost some RON 28 million (almost EUR 6 million), and the work is scheduled to begin this spring.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Shutterstock)