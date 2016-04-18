Almost 85% of Romanians would not want refugees/immigrants to settle in Romania, according to an INSCOP study conducted between March 21 and March 28. The percentage is higher than the one registered in November (80.2%) and September 2015 (65.3%).

Only 11% agree with Romania welcoming refugees (down from 16.1% in November and 26.5% in September).

Moreover, 88.3% of respondents said that they wouldn’t accept refugees/immigrants to settle in their city. Again, the percentage is higher than in November (81.9%), and September (67.1%).

The data was collected shortly after the terrorist attacks in Brussels, which took place on March 22, and amid heated discussions on the alleged link between terrorism and the waves of immigrants. Moreover, the challenges the European Union faces in managing the refugees’ crisis and intensifying the anti-immigration messages, both at European and national levels, have most likely intensified the Romanians’ disagreement with refugees settling in their country, according to INSCOP.

The survey was conducted on a sample of more than 1,000 people, at the request of Adevarul newspaper.

Romania welcomed the first 15 refugees in early March.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]