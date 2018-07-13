Morcheeba joins lineup of music festival in Romania’s Transylvania

English electronic band Morcheeba and South African indie rock band The Parlotones have joined the lineup of this year’s edition of Awake Festival, a three-day music event organized on the Teleki estate in Gornesti, Mures county, Transylvania.

Other artists playing on the festival’s two stages include Wilkinson, Milky Chance, Akua Naru, James Zabiela, The Subways and Fink.

The event will also feature an outdoor library, an open air cinema, the Feed Your Mind talks platform, and an exhibition of large-scale installations.

One-day tickets cost RON 99 but those interested can also buy three-day passes. They can be purchased online here.

The festival will take place between August 17 and August 19. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]