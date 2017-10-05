Money illegally used in elections can no longer be seized in Romania

The money that political parties have illegally used in elections or referendums can no longer be seized, according to an amendment the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday, reports local Profit.ro.

Florin Iordache, the author of the infamous emergency ordinance 13 that was supposed to change Romania’s criminal code, has initiated several amendments to the law on funding the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns.

Another amendment increases the annual subsidy granted to political parties. The current law provides that the annual amount allocated to political parties can’t exceed 0.04% of the budget revenues. However, the Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment stating that the annual amount allocated to political parties from the state budget is up to 0.04% of the GDP, about three times more than before.

