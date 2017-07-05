Mondelez makes new attempt to sell building of former Romanian plant

US group Mondelez, one of the world’s largest snack companies, is making a new attempt to sell the property of its former chocolate plant in Romania.

Mondelez hopes to gain at least EUR 2 million from selling the building that hosted the Brasov-based Poiana chocolate plant until 2009, when the company decided to move production to Bulgaria, reports local Profit.ro.

Mondelez, which no longer has any production facilities in Romania, previously tried to sell the building in November 2015, for EUR 2.1 million.

The US company also owned a sugar products plant in Brasov, which it sold in 2013 to German retailer Lidl, for a similar sum. Lidl then sold part of the land to a real estate investor.

Mondelez is the former Kraft Foods, which entered the local market at the beginning of the 90s. It has in its portfolio brands such as Jacobs, Nova Brazilia, Milka, Poiana, Africana, LU Pepito, LU Pim’s, Barni, Oreo, Tuc, Belvita, or Tassimo. In Romania, 45% of the company’s business is taken up by coffee products.

[email protected]