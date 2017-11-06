8.5 °C
MOL Romania’s fuel retail sales go up in Q3

by Romania Insider
Hungarian oil group MOL increased its fuel sales in Romania in the third quarter of this year.

The company’s diesel sales went up by 10.6% during this period compared to the same period last year. The gasoline sales were stable compared to the same period in 2016.

At group level, MOL recorded a pre-tax profit of USD 576 million in the third quarter of this year. Its profit amounted to USD 1.87 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 12% year-on-year.

The group’s capital expenditures amounted to USD 605 million during this period.

