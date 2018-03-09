Mol finalizes LPG terminal in western Romania

Hungarian oil group Mol has finalized the construction of its first LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) terminal in Romania, a EUR 2.3 million investment.

The terminal is located in Tileagd village, in Bihor county, close to Romania’s border with Hungary. It’s located on a 1-hectare plot and has four LPG tanks that can hold up to 600 cubic meters of gas. Mol also has a fuel terminal in Tileagd.

The new LPG terminal is designed to support LPG supply to Mol’s clients in Western Romania. It also serves Mol’s retail LPG network in the region.

Mol is one of the top four fuel distributors and retailers in Romania.

