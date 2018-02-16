MOL opens first of 15 electric charging stations in Bucharest

Oil and gas company MOL Romania opened its first electric charging station in Bucharest and plans to open 14 such other stations by year-end.

The charging station is located in MOL’s gas station in the Nicolae Caramfil area in Bucharest, and it is compatible to any electric or hybrid car sold in Europe and Asia. It can charge 80% of the car’s battery in 20 minutes.

MOL’s electric charging stations network is part of the European NEXT-E program.

MOL Romania is part of a consortium that will develop a network of 222 charging stations for electric vehicles in Central and Eastern Europe. The consortium received a financing worth EUR 18.84 million from the European Commission last year. MOL Romania and E.On Romania will install 40 fast charging stations in the country as part of this project.

Renovatio to install 23 fast-charging stations in Romania this year

[email protected]