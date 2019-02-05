New music festival brings Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs to Romania

The first edition of music festival Fall in Love will take place between August 31 and September 1 of this year, at Mogosoia Palace, close to Bucharest.

The festival already announced several international and local names in the lineup. They are Liam Gallagher (pictured), Disclosure DJ set, Kaiser Chiefs, Kovacs, and Romanian artists Suie Paparude, The Mono Jacks, Jurjak and Firma.

The festival aims to “celebrate the shift from the last day of summer to the first day of autumn,” in the beautiful setting of the Mogosoia domain.

Besides music, the public of the festival will get to enjoy art and multimedia installations, unusual photo corners, walks by the side of the lake, picnics on the lawns of domain, or dance sessions.

Passes for the festival are on sale at bilete.ro and in the Bilete.ro network for RON 129 (EUR 27).

The program of the festival is updated here.

Comment: A day out to Mogosoaia, a place in the sun near Bucharest

(Photo: Thesupermat / Wikipedia)

[email protected]