Romania ponders mobile phone ban in schools

Liviu Pop, the Romanian Education Minister, said he would like to see mobile phones banned in schools, News.ro reported. The phones would be left in a specially designed, secure place, from where students could pick them up at the end of the classes.

“I want very much that the phone is no longer used during class and that there is an area where mobile phones can be deposited during school hours. In this respect, I would like to see a more efficient educational process but for it, I need a partner, the local authorities, and, why not, the mass-media,” the minister said.

Minister Pop also spoke of abolishing the notion of “student on duty,” who is meant to ensure the watch of the school during classes. He argued anyone else can take care of school security but not a student who is deprived of the right to education.

