Romanian telecom authority updates average mobile internet, phone usage data

The average mobile phone user in Romania talks for 255 minutes from his phone in a month and sends 65 text messages in the national networks, according to data from the Romanian telecom authority ANCOM. Of these, 49 text messages are sent within the network the user is covered by, and the remaining 16 outside of it. He also uses monthly mobile internet data amounting to 765 MB.

The mobile internet consumption went up 50% since December 2016, while the number of voice minutes used and text messages sent is slightly decreasing. The average user spends 7 minutes less in a month talking on the phone, and sends 8 text messages less.

As far as landline data is concerned, the average user spends 35 minutes per month talking within their own network, and 26 minutes outside of it.

ANCOM updated the new data on its Veritel application, which allows users to compare telecom offers, and displays the cheapest tariff plans based on the monthly consumption chosen by users.

