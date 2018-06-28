Mobile connections in Romania, most affected by security incidents in 2017

There were 344 incidents with impact on communication networks security in Romania, in 2017, and the most affected were mobile internet and telephony connections, said a release of the telecom market regulator ANCOM.

The significant incidents reported to the authority affected over 6.1 million mobile voice connections, more than 3 mln mobile internet connections, over 1 mln fixed phone lines and about 1 mln fixed internet connections. TV transmissions were the least affected.

The number of reported incidents increased by 20% last year, but the average number of affected connections by each incident dropped significantly by 38%. Some 73% of the reported significant incidents were generated by external factors (power outages or accidental cable breaks), 15% were system errors and 9% caused by weather.

Communication service providers must report all significant security and integrity incidents that affect their networks to ANCOM. An incident is considered significant if it affects more than 5,000 connections for at least one hour.

