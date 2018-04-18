Mitsubishi Electric opens office in Romania

Mitsubishi Electric Europe opened its first office in Romania this week, aiming to strengthen the brand’s presence on the local market.

Mitsubishi Electric Living Environmental Systems operates in the air conditioning, heating and air treatment field. The company had sales of some EUR 10 million in Romania last year, namely a 10% market share on the local air conditioning systems segment. This year, the company aims to further increase its local sales.

The company’s local office will be run by Andrea Veronese.

