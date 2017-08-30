Early novel of Romanian Mircea Eliade gets English translation

Gaudeamus, an early novel of the Romanian author and historian of religions Mircea Eliade, will be released in an English translation in April 2018 by Istros Books.

The same publishing house put out last year the English-language translation of Eliade’s first novel Diary of a Short-Sighted Adolescent.

Gaudeamus is a follow-up to the Diary of a Short-Sighted Adolescent and offers a fictional account of university life in 1920s Bucharest.

Mircea Eliade, who taught at the University of Chicago from 1956 until his retirement in 1983, is known for the fictional work with fantastic influences. Some of the best-known novels he authored are Maitreyi (La Nuit Bengali or Bengal Nights), Noaptea de Sânziene (The Forbidden Forest), Isabel și apele diavolului (Isabel and the Devil’s Waters), the novellas Domnișoara Christina (Miss Christina) and Tinerețe fără tinerețe (Youth Without Youth), and the short stories Secretul doctorului Honigberger (The Secret of Dr. Honigberger) and La Țigănci (With the Gypsy Girls).

