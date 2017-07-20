Former Romanian President’s brother can be released conditionally

Mircea Basescu, the brother of former Romanian president Traian Basescu, can be released conditionally, the judges of the Medgidia court decided yesterday.

However, the decision is not final and prosecutors can file an appeal.

Last fall and at the beginning of this year, the Medgidia Court decided that the former president’s brother can be released conditionally. However, the anti-corruption prosecutors challenged the decisions. The Constanta Court decided in both cases to admit the prosecutors’ request.

Mircea Basescu was sentenced last summer to four years in prison for influence peddling. He is accused of receiving EUR 250,000 to intervene with magistrates to resolve a lawsuit that targeted Sandu Anghel, a local underworld leader also known as Bercea Mondial (Bercea the Global).

