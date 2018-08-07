Romanian ministers launch joint initiative to combat tax and customs fraud

Romania’s interior minister Carmen Dan and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici signed a joint order for control activities for preventing and combatting tax evasion and customs fraud.

This order sets up an extra control mechanism for checking freight transports. The control authorities will be able to control freight trucks on the roads, not only at customs points, local News.ro reported.

The control teams will be made of representatives of the Customs Direction, Anti-Fraud Direction and Romanian Police.

