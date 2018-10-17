19.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 17, 14:03

Minister: Foreigners own less than 40% of agriculture land in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
agriculture

Foreigners own less than 40% of Romania’s agricultural land, below the level indicated in different studies, said the Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

He plans to present the “real figures” soon, he said in a TV show.

The law on selling agricultural land in Romania will be modified, and is currently in the Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision maker.

The Minister said agriculture land prices vary between EUR 2,000 and EUR 60,000 per hectare.

Romania’s agricultural production increases by 12.5% in 2017

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now