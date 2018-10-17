Minister: Foreigners own less than 40% of agriculture land in Romania

Foreigners own less than 40% of Romania’s agricultural land, below the level indicated in different studies, said the Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea.

He plans to present the “real figures” soon, he said in a TV show.

The law on selling agricultural land in Romania will be modified, and is currently in the Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision maker.

The Minister said agriculture land prices vary between EUR 2,000 and EUR 60,000 per hectare.

