Romanian minister’s daughter finds job at the same ministry

Romanian agriculture minister Petre Daea admitted yesterday that his daughter has found a job at the Agriculture Ministry.

However, Daea told journalists that he didn’t see any problem there. His daughter has been working as a reviewer at a unit subordinated to the Ministry for several months now, reports Hotnews.ro.

“It’s a truth that I don’t avoid and I have no reasons to do it. She is a child who, like you, wants to find her purpose in life. I hope she finds it, and as far as I’m concerned, as a parent, I’ll help her find it, because it’s natural,” the agriculture minister said.

Asked what his daughter was doing at the ministry, Daea said that he didn’t know and that this was the problem of those who hired her.

“I’d be happy for her to do what she has to do and I’d be interested in her doing what she’s told,” Daea said.

