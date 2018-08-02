Minister: Crisis of textbook writers in Romania

Romania is experiencing a textbook writers crisis, Valentin Popa, the education minister, said. He announced that the Education Ministry will set up beginning this fall a work group to train as many teachers as possible to draft textbooks.

“We would like to have a symposium, a conference, a work group this fall, to try to train as many teachers as possible to draft textbooks because there is a crisis of textbook writers,” Popa said, quoted by Agerpres.

He said that the ministry did not receive enough proposals to select an English Language textbook.

“In general, we do not have enough proposals to be able to have at least three textbooks for each discipline. There are some, but not across all disciplines,” he said.

The minister said that over 500,000 students, from the first and secondary school cycles, will get this year new textbooks for 63 disciplines. The Didactic and Pedagogical Publishing House is working on 105 new titles, 40 of which are translations in the languages of the national minorities, he said.

The Didactic and Pedagogical Publishing House is the only publishing house issuing textbooks, based on proposals received by the Education Ministry.

The electronic versions of the textbooks can be seen on the ministry’s website.

