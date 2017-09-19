Minister to allocate money from reserve fund after storm in Western Romania

Romania’s Government will allocate funds to rehabilitate public buildings that were destroyed by storm on Sunday evening, interior minister Carmen Dan said.

She was on a visit in Huedin, a small town near Cluj-Napoca, that was heavily affected by the storm.

The authorities will first assess public buildings, such as schools, hospitals and kindergartens, the minister said. They could have a centralized situation of all affected counties in one or two weeks, the minister added.

Huedin mayor Mircea Morosan said that the damages produced by the storm in Huedin amount to RON 2 million (EUR 435,000). The town’s hospital had its entire roof blown away. Some 250 houses were also affected, but the minister didn’t say anything about helping private households.

Eight people died because of the Sunday storm and 137 people were wounded.

Emergency warning system is Govt. priority after storms sweep across Romania

[email protected]