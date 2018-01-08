4 °C
How is the minimum wage in Romania vs. other countries in the region?

by Romania Insider
Romania increased the gross minimum wage by 31% starting January 1, 2018, to EUR 413 (RON 1,900) per month, but this was mainly due to the social contributions transfer from employers to employees. The net minimum wage saw only a slight increase, to EUR 252 per month.

Romania thus remains second-to-last in the European Union in terms of net minimum wage, ahead only of Bulgaria, where the level is EUR 226 per month, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The net minimum salary in Romania is EUR 40 lower than in Hungary, EUR 113 lower than in Poland, and EUR 165 lower than in Czech Republic.

