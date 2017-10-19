Military vehicle crashes into electricity pole in Romania

An armored combat vehicle from the Military Unit 01552 crashed into an electricity pole on Wednesday, October 18, in Galati.

Seven soldiers were in the vehicle at the moment, all of them returning from a military drill, reports local Mediafax.

The military vehicle crashed into the pole while trying to avoid a car coming on the opposite lane, according to Vasile Marin, PR office at the Sfantul Andrei 300th Infantry Battalion in Galati. The armored vehicle was slightly damaged following the incident. Fortunately, none of the soldiers inside suffered any injuries.

Irina Marica, [email protected]