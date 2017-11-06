Former Romanian trade chamber president released on parole

The former president of Romania’s Chamber of Trade and Industry Mihail Vlasov, convicted to five years in prison for corruption, was released conditionally.

He left the Vaslui prison on Friday after spending less than two years in jail, reports News.ro. Magistrates of Vaslui Court decided on September 20 that the former trade chamber president may be released conditionally.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice sentenced Mihail Vlasov in June 2015 after he had been caught red-handed while receiving a EUR 200,000 bribe from a local investor. In exchange for the money, Vlasov promised the investor that he would use his influence to determine the arbitrators of the Court of International Commercial Arbitration (CCIR) to rule in his favor in a business dispute.

