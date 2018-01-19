Premium appliance producer sees 24% higher sales in Romania in 2017

German premium appliance producer Miele registered a 24% increase in sales on the Romanian market in 2017 and aims to maintain this trend in 2018.

Miele Romania reached a turnover of RON 30.3 million (EUR 6.63 million) last year, up from some RON 24.4 million in 2016.

The company sold 6,500 vacuum cleaners, 8.3% more than in 2016, 3,200 washing machines and driers, up by 60% year on year, and some 600 dishwashers. Steam ovens and espresso machines were also among the top selling products.

The most expensive product sold last year, was a Master Cool refrigerator worth RON 35,000 (EUR 7,600).

This year, the company plans to bring new products into its offer and open a new showroom, aiming to increase its sales by 15,5%, to RON 35 million.

