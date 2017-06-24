Midsummer celebrations in Bucharest this weekend

The Sanziene, a traditional celebration of the middle of summer and of nature and fecundity, is marked this weekend in Bucharest with several events.

The Romanian Peasant Museums is holding on Saturday, June 24, a workshop, an exhibition and a storytelling session about medicinal herbs. These are held by Daniela Plugaru. At the same time, a hall of the museum will host an exhibition of traditional Romanian blouses.

Romania celebrates the Sanziene (also known as Dragaica) on June 24, a pagan tradition which coincides with the Orthodox holiday of the birth of Ioan Botezatorul (St. John the Baptist).

The Sanziene were considered good fairies, who float in the air or walk on the ground on the night of June 23 to June 24, dancing and singing. The skies open on this magical night and miracles can happen. During the night before Sanziene, women make wreaths with the sanziene flowers, and place them under their pillows to dream of their future husband.

