8.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 09, 08:30

Microsoft moves its Timisoara office into Openville project

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Microsoft Romania, one of the biggest IT companies on the local market, will move its Timisoara office to the United Business Center 1 (UBC 1) office building within the Openville mixed real estate project developed by Iulius Group and Attenbury Europe.

Microsoft’s office in Timisoara has been located in an office project owned by the Cristescu brothers since 2014. The company has leased 1,200 sqm of office space in the Openville project.

Microsoft is also looking to expand its team in Timisoara and is currently recruiting for several open positions such as support engineers and technical consultants.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now