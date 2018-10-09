Microsoft moves its Timisoara office into Openville project

Microsoft Romania, one of the biggest IT companies on the local market, will move its Timisoara office to the United Business Center 1 (UBC 1) office building within the Openville mixed real estate project developed by Iulius Group and Attenbury Europe.

Microsoft’s office in Timisoara has been located in an office project owned by the Cristescu brothers since 2014. The company has leased 1,200 sqm of office space in the Openville project.

Microsoft is also looking to expand its team in Timisoara and is currently recruiting for several open positions such as support engineers and technical consultants.

[email protected]