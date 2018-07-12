Microsoft Romania GM leaves company end-July

Gabriela Matei, the general manager of Microsoft Romania, has decided to continue her career outside of Microsoft, the company said.

She joined Microsoft Romania six years ago as Cloud Director. In 2014 she became commercial director for the SMEs segment. Because of her notable performances, she was appointed general manager in 2016.

Throughout her mandate, the Cloud segment grew significantly, and the company saw a strong performance, Microsoft said.

The new general manager will be announced at the moment of the appointment.

[email protected]