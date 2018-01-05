Microsoft looking to lease 20,000 sqm in Bucharest

U.S. tech group Microsoft is looking to lease some 20,000 sqm of modern office space in Bucharest, where it plans to consolidate its local operations, according to sources in the real estate market cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

This would be one of the biggest leasing contracts to be signed this year, with an estimated value of over EUR 3 million per year. Microsoft is looking to the new office developments around the Bucharest Polytechnic University and wants a subway station close by, according to the same sources.

Microsoft’s local offices are currently located in the City Gate office project, near Romexpo, where it occupies 2,500 sqm of offices. The group has also leased 2,300 sqm in Globalworth Plaza, in Barbu Vacarescu-Pipera area.

