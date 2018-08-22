Truck importer partners local factory to build military trucks in Romania

MHS Truck & Bus, the sole importer and service partner in Romania for German military truck producer Rheinmetall MAN, has signed a joint-venture partnership with the Roman Brasov truck factory to produce multifunctional auto transport platforms for the Romanian Army.

The company will also cooperate with several local suppliers on this project.

“We want to produce at Brasov a Romanian truck at German standards. Moreover, our strategy is to have more components produced in Romania as the program reaches maturity,” said Claudia Iordache, general manager MHS Truck & Bus.

The company’s goal is to cover the Romanian Army’s whole need of military trucks. The partnership should also help create over 1,000 jobs in local companies.

MHS Truck & Bus and Roman SA plan to take part in the Defense Ministry’s public tender for the purchase of 3,300 trucks and trailers.

MHS group, which is controlled by local investor Michael Schmidt, who also owns BMW dealer Automobile Bavaria, has been representing the German truck brand MAN in Romania for 11 years. Starting June, it also works with military truck producer Rheinmetall MAN.

