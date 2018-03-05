-0.5 °C
Bucharest
Mar 05, 14:30

Bucharest subway operator has new GM

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Metrorex, the company that operates the Bucharest subway, has a new acting general manager, Dumitru Sodolescu.

The company’s Board of Directors appointed Sodolescu to take over as GM for the next four months. He replaces Ion Constantinescu, whose mandate expired on Saturday, March 3.

Dumitru Sodolescu is an engineer and has held top management positions in several private companies.

Metrorex operates four subway lines with a total length of 71 kilometers and 53 stops. The company’s most important project is finalizing its fifth line, which connects the city center to the Drumul Taberei residential area.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list