Metallica will hold a concert in Bucharest in August 2019

Famous American heavy metal band Metallica will hold a concert in Bucharest next year, at Arena Nationala. The performance is scheduled for August 14 and is part of the band’s Worldwired tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 28, at 10:00, at metallica.emagic.ro, eventim.ro and iabilet.ro. Members of the Metallica fan club can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, September 25.

The Worldwired tour will return to Europe and the UK between May 1 and August 25, 2019. It will start on May 1, 2019 in Lisbon and will include cities where Metallica has not played for many years, such as Milan, Zurich, Dublin, Brussels (for the first time since 1988), Berlin, Moscow, Warsaw, Bucharest, Gothenburg, as well as cities where it will perform for the first time, such as Trondheim (Norway), Hämeenlinna (Finland) and Tartu (Estonia).

Each ticket bought for a concert of this tour includes the 10th Metallica album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, in digital format.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Metallica)