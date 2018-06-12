23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 12, 11:30

Energy trader MET Group takes over RWE Energy Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
wholesale electricity

Swiss-based energy trader MET Group, controlled by Hungarian investor Benjamin Lakatos, has signed an agreement with German group Innogy to take over its Romanian subsidiary RWE Energy (RWEE) Romania for an undisclosed sum, local News.ro reported.

Following this acquisition, MET will become one of the top three suppliers on the free energy market in Romania. The transaction was closed after a competitive bidding process.

MET Group is already operating in Romania through its subsidiary MET Romania Energy. After this transaction, MET will reach a market share of about 10% on the competitive electricity market in Romania, serving some 5,000 clients. The transaction will be completed in the second half of this year.

RWEE provides electricity and natural gas to business clients in Romania, mainly focusing on SMEs, producers in energy-intensive industries and retail chains. In 2017, RWEE had a turnover of EUR 137 million, almost three times higher than in 2016, and losses of almost EUR 7 million, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

MET Romania’s financial results for 2017 aren’t yet available.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now