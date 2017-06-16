24.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 16, 14:30

Merger within Romania’s largest oil & gas group

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

OMV Petrom Marketing and OMV Petrom Aviation, both controlled by Romania’s largest oil & gas group OMV Petrom, will merge by absorption.

OMV Petrom Aviation distributes kerosene for aircraft whereas OMV Petrom Marketing is in charge with petroleum product sale.

The merger, which will take place on November 1, will reduce administrative and operational costs and will accelerate the decision-making process, reports local Profit.ro.

OMV Petrom Aviation supplies fuel for the aircraft at the Otopeni, Timisoara, Bacau, Sibiu and Cluj-Napoca airports. The company recorded losses in the last two years, namely EUR 210,100 in 2015 and EUR 53,500 in 2016. Its turnover reached EUR 3.1 million last year, down 8% year-on-year.

OMV Petrom Marketing saw a net profit of EUR 84 million last year, up 17% year-on-year. Its turnover amounted to EUR 3.1 billion, down 2% year-on-year.

Romanian group OMV Petrom invests EUR 5 mln in fuel analysis center

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list