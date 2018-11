Batiste Pascalin, an expat who has coordinated the marketing operations of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division in Europe, is the new CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans Romania.

He replaces Rolf Rosendaal, who ended his mandate in Romania and took over a new assignment in Prague. Rosendaal has worked in Romania for six years.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is a division of Mercedes-Benz Romania, one of the biggest car importers in the country, which had a turnover of EUR 455 million in 2017.

