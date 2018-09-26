Mega Image takes over three supermarkets in Constanta

Romanian supermarket chain Mega Image, which is part of Dutch group Ahold Delhaize, can complete the takeover of three local supermarkets in Constanta, Eastern Romania.

The Competition Council announced on Tuesday, September 25, that it approved the transaction through which Mega Image takes over the three stores previously operated by local company Adivin 95.

Mega Image has been one of the fastest-growing retail networks in Romania in recent years. The company has taken over several other local store networks as part of its expansion strategy, including La Fourmi, G’Market and Angst.

Mega Image had 623 stores in Romania in June 2018.

