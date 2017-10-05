18.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 05, 15:32

Mega Image opens third supermarket in Cluj-Napoca

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Belgian retailer Mega Image has opened its third supermarket in Cluj-Napoca, North-Western Romania. The unit covers 350 sqm and is located in the Grigorescu neighborhood.

The other two stores are located in central areas in Cluj.

The retailer currently owns a network of 563 stores in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Ploiesti and other cities, under the Mega Image, Shop&Go and Gusturi Romanesti brands.

The Belgian-Dutch retailer ranks second in Romania, based on the number of units. Profi ranks first, with 637 units.

Mega Image recorded a fast expansion for several years. It opened more than 100 new stores per year in 2013 and 2014. The company slowed down the growth pace in 2015. It recorded a turnover of almost EUR 1 billion last year, up 20% year-on-year.

The retailer is part of the Ahold Delhaize group.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list