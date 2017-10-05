Mega Image opens third supermarket in Cluj-Napoca

Belgian retailer Mega Image has opened its third supermarket in Cluj-Napoca, North-Western Romania. The unit covers 350 sqm and is located in the Grigorescu neighborhood.

The other two stores are located in central areas in Cluj.

The retailer currently owns a network of 563 stores in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Ploiesti and other cities, under the Mega Image, Shop&Go and Gusturi Romanesti brands.

The Belgian-Dutch retailer ranks second in Romania, based on the number of units. Profi ranks first, with 637 units.

Mega Image recorded a fast expansion for several years. It opened more than 100 new stores per year in 2013 and 2014. The company slowed down the growth pace in 2015. It recorded a turnover of almost EUR 1 billion last year, up 20% year-on-year.

The retailer is part of the Ahold Delhaize group.

