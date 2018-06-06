Four Mega Image stores in Romania fined for selling herring product as salmon

The County Commissariat for the Consumer Protection in Constanta, in southern Romania has fined four stores of the Mega Image supermarket chain after discovering deceptive commercial practices, incorrect storage conditions and differences between the shelf price and the cash register price, Mediafax reported.

The consumer protection authority discovered a product that was 85% herring and was sold as being salmon fillet.

“Salmon without salmon! Salmon that was 85% herring, found following controls at four Mega Image stores,” Horia Constantinescu, the head of the county commissariat, said.

The four stores received a combined fine of RON 90,000 (EUR 19,354).

The control teams of the consumer protection authority also decided to temporarily stop the services in the food preparation areas because the sanitary-veterinary authorization was missing.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

[email protected]