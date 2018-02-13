Biggest healthcare provider in Romania ups sales, eyes international expansion

The largest private healthcare provider in Romania, MedLife, upped its turnover by 27% year-on-year in 2017, to some EUR 139.6 million, it announced.

The company, which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, increased its operational profit by 50% on 2016, to some EUR 18 million.

MedLife has eyed international expansion to neighboring countries Serbia, Bulgaria and Hungary.

In Romania, MedLife’s clinics generated the biggest chunk of revenues, some EUR 37.8 million, followed by corporate subscriptions, with some EUR 32 million in revenues. The two channels contributed the most to the growth in revenues.

In 2018, MedLife wants to grow 20%, both organically and through acquisitions. Two or three transactions should close in the first quarter, after the competition green light to buy the Polisano clinics and hospitals, said Mihai Marcu, MedLife CEO. The healthcare provider will reach 35 companies in its group and 6,300 employees and collaborators across Romania after the Polisano deal. It has the largest network of clinics in Romania.

