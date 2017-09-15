MedLife to launch a bond offer on Bucharest bourse

Romanian private healthcare provider MedLife will launch a bond issue of up to RON 274.2 million (EUR 59.6 million) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The issue will have a fixed interest rate of up to 4.9% per year and a maturity of up to 7 years.

Medlife, whose majority shareholder is the local family Marcu, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in December last year.

The company managed to triple its net profit in the first six months of this year, as its turnover went up by 28.7% to RON 301 million (EUR 65.4 million) during this period. MedLife recorded operational revenues of RON 310.4 million (EUR 67.5 million) in the first six months of this year, up 32.5% year-on-year.

The company is currently valued at EUR 163 million.

