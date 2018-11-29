Digital recruiting platform for medical sector wins Romanian start-up competition

Five Romanian start-ups received financing in the start-up competition that was part of this year’s How to Web tech conference.

The grand prize went to MEDIjobs, a digital recruiting platform for the medical sector. The platform, which was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Catrinel and George Hagivreta, currently serves over 23,000 medical specialists and 920 employers in Romania. This year, the platform also integrated an AI software in the algorithm that recommends career opportunities to candidates.

MEDIjobs was included on the finalists list of the 500Startups accelerator in Silicon Valley and will also have its own stand at the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin tech event.

Endtest, a platform where users can create and test web and mobile apps, won the best AI start-up prize of EUR 50,000. Modex, a marketplace for developers and companies looking for blockchain services, won best blockchain start-up and a prize of EUR 10,000.

Nifty Learning a software solution for managing training activities, won best pitch and Pentest Tools, an online service for checking the vulnerabilities of websites and online networks, won the prize for best innovation.

