Medieval food at festival in Romania’s Fagaras Citadel

Food prepared after a 1680 cooking book will be presented at the Days of Medieval Cusine, an event taking place on September 22 and 23 in the Fagaras Citadel, in central Romania’s Brasov county.

Those visiting the event can learn more about the gastronomy of the 17th century with the help of the food prepared after a book written in 1680, at the Iernut court, in the Fagaras Citadel.

Visitors can expect to find here various soups, main courses and desserts.

“At the time when the book was written, the vegetables used were cabbage, beet, and apple pure, which used to replace the one made from potatoes, which weren’t available at the time. Saffron and pepper were the main spices of medieval cuisine,” Elena Bejenaru, the manager of the Fagaras Citadel, told Agerpres.

A demonstrative dinner, where medieval food will be prepared live, is scheduled for September 22, starting 19:00, in the citadel’s cellar. The chefs will prepare trout soup, rooster sausage, a dish made of ox meat and bread sauce, almonds and baked potatoes in lard, and many other dishes. One of the desserts will be rice pudding baked in butter with berry sauce.

Those interested can sample medieval dishes throughout the event inside a tent, set up at the entrance of the citadel. Traditional food from the Fagaras area will also be available.

The event will be accompanied by medieval music concerts.

