Medieval festival in Romania returns with new edition

The medieval festival in Sighisoara, in central Romania, the largest and longest-running such event in Romania, will return with a new edition next week.

This year’s edition of the event will also take place in the last weekend of July, namely July 28-30.

The first edition of Medieval Sighisoara festival was organized in 1992. The event should have celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, but it’s only the 24th as the festival was canceled last year.

The program of the 2017 medieval festival will include craft workshops, exhibitions, medieval music and dance shows, demonstrative medieval-style fights, and street theater plays.

The event will open with a parade on Friday, July 28, starting 17:00. Find the entire program here.

Romanian cities: Sighisoara, the medieval citadel where Dracula was born

Irina Marica, [email protected]